East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Lady Roadrunners win first ever playoff match, shutout Jacksonville 6-0

AC Women soccer
AC Women soccer(KTRE Sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina College women’s soccer team is on to the second round of the Region XIV soccer tournament after beating Jacksonville 6-0 Thursday night at Jase Majors Field.

The No.16 Leady Roadrunners overcame fierce winds to take a 2-0 lead into the half. They would add four goals in the second half for the shutout win. They will play in round 2 Sunday.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Julian Esparza, KLTV Staff
Jury gives former Tyler nurse the death penalty
2600 block Sunset Lane, Kilgore
Driver crashes truck in Kilgore after shot in head; 5 suspects in custody
Michael Blundell
Tyler employer accused of recording woman changing in bathroom
The death of a child whose skeletal remains were found inside a Houston-area apartment has been...
Texas mother, boyfriend charged in case of boy’s decomposing body and abandoned siblings
Wind blew off a roof in downtown Gladewater.
Roof blown off building in downtown Gladewater, closing road

Latest News

Red Zone Game Ball
Red Zone Game Ball
SFA football (KTRE)
SFA football welcomes Abilene Christian to Nac for Homecoming 2021
Alto Game Ball (KTRE)
Alto brings home week 9 Game Ball after double-digit victory over Normangee
Gary Blair won the 2011 NCAA Women's Basketball National Championship following a 76-70 win...
Gary Blair announces 2021-22 season will be his last at Texas A&M