Kilgore police say large fire contained, barricades being removed from Industrial Boulevard

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore police say the large industrial fire near Industrial Boulevard and Woodlawn Street has been contained.

On Friday morning, police reported most roadways had been reopened, except a small portion of Industrial Blvd. between Watson Road and Woodlawn. As of 9:36 a.m., city crews were preparing to move barricades blocking Industrial Blvd.

Barricades along Industrial Blvd. in KIlgore on Friday morning. (Kilgore Police)

“The fire at Kilgore Recycling is continuing to burn,” police said. “But the smoke plume is much lower.”

The fire prompted evacuations on Thursday night in the western part of Kilgore. Residents were also asked to stay inside due to effects on the air quality.

“Due to a large industrial fire near Industrial Blvd & Woodlawn St, residents in the southern portion of town, south of Harris St, should shelter in place, close windows/doors, overnight,” police said. “The wind is expected to decrease and smoke to begin settling to the ground after 8:00 pm”

