Hallsville ISD program strives to make sure mothers aren’t forgotten this holiday season

HALLSVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas school district is making sure moms aren’t forgotten around the holidays. It ‘s all thanks to a program called Purses with a Purpose.

It was started a few years ago at Hallsville ISD as a way of putting a smile on mother’s faces who came in to pick up Angel Tree gifts for their kids.

This year, their goal is 200 purses. Each purse is filled with items they will need on the daily.

“They come in and they are already so excited already about what their kids are going to be able to receive for Christmas. when we tell them that they get to pick something and they find out there is actually stuff in it, it is heartwarming and I agree that it is a blessing,” said Amy Whittle, Director of Special and Federal Programs at Hallsville ISD.

Donations can be dropped off at any Hallsville ISD school campus or at the administration building. The deadline is December 11th.

