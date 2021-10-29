East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Hallsville ISD program strives to make sure mothers aren’t forgotten this holiday season

Purses With a Purpose
Purses With a Purpose((Source: KLTV))
By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HALLSVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas school district is making sure moms aren’t forgotten around the holidays. It ‘s all thanks to a program called Purses with a Purpose.

It was started a few years ago at Hallsville ISD as a way of putting a smile on mother’s faces who came in to pick up Angel Tree gifts for their kids.

This year, their goal is 200 purses. Each purse is filled with items they will need on the daily.

“They come in and they are already so excited already about what their kids are going to be able to receive for Christmas. when we tell them that they get to pick something and they find out there is actually stuff in it, it is heartwarming and I agree that it is a blessing,” said Amy Whittle, Director of Special and Federal Programs at Hallsville ISD.

Donations can be dropped off at any Hallsville ISD school campus or at the administration building. The deadline is December 11th.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boy killed when falling tree lands on go-kart in Smith County
Kilgore fire and police will be on scene throughout the night. (Kilgore Police Department)
Vast Kilgore fire causes widespread smoke; prompts police to ask some residents to shelter in place
Wind blew off a roof in downtown Gladewater.
Roof blown off building in downtown Gladewater, closing road
2600 block Sunset Lane, Kilgore
Driver crashes truck in Kilgore after shot in head; 5 suspects in custody
Edward James Hawthorne, 27, of Kilgore was arrested Thursday on a charge of murder in...
Kilgore police arrest 1 adult, 4 juveniles in connection with shooting death

Latest News

Source: Gray News Media
48-year-old man dies in Anderson County motorcycle crash
Longview ISD bus contest
Longview ISD bus drivers decorate buses spooky style for contest
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 4,258 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Justin Alversie McCoy, 23, of Marshall
Marshall man receives 5-year sentence after string of armed robberies