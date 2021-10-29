Friday’s Weather: Mostly sunny and breezy conditions expected again

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning and happy Friday, East Texas! After a very windy day yesterday, I am sure we are all ready for the winds to calm down in East Texas. Unfortunately, our northwesterly winds will still be breezy today at 10 to 20 miles per hour, with some stronger wind gusts possible in the afternoon. The silver lining to this forecast is that winds on average will still be MUCH more tame than what we dealt with yesterday, and should really begin to calm down by our evening hours. Other than the winds, today isn’t looking bad at all with mostly sunny skies and comfortable temperatures in the middle to upper 60s to near 70 degrees for highs. Temperatures will get a bit on the chilly side over the next couple of mornings as winds calm and skies remain clear, so expect both Saturday and Sunday to start off in the middle to upper 40s. Nice and quiet conditions persist for the entire holiday weekend with highs on Saturday well below average in the lower 70s, and just a bit warmer on Sunday (Halloween) with most of us topping off in the middle to upper 70s. Clouds begin to increase on Monday and scattered rain chances return to the forecast on Tuesday as our next cold front slowly begins to push into the area. This front will likely take most of Wednesday to totally clear East Texas, which means likely rain chances look to persist in the forecast until very early Thursday morning of next week.

