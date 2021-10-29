Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Winds should settle down nicely this evening and overnight tonight. Plenty of Sunshine is expected for our weekend. Very Chilly Mornings, both Saturday and Sunday, with lows in the middle 40s. Highs in the lower 70s on Saturday and mid to upper 70s on Sunday...Halloween! We are anticipating another cold front to move through East Texas mid-week bringing with it showers and thundershowers to portions of East Texas throughout the day...extending into Thursday. Temperatures are expected to remain very Fall-Like through the next 7 days...cooling even more late next week. No significant storms are expected with Wednesday’s cold front, but some lightning and thunder will be possible. Have a great evening and a fun Halloween Weekend!!!

