East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Evening Weather at your Fingertips

By Mark Scirto
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Winds should settle down nicely this evening and overnight tonight. Plenty of Sunshine is expected for our weekend. Very Chilly Mornings, both Saturday and Sunday, with lows in the middle 40s. Highs in the lower 70s on Saturday and mid to upper 70s on Sunday...Halloween! We are anticipating another cold front to move through East Texas mid-week bringing with it showers and thundershowers to portions of East Texas throughout the day...extending into Thursday. Temperatures are expected to remain very Fall-Like through the next 7 days...cooling even more late next week. No significant storms are expected with Wednesday’s cold front, but some lightning and thunder will be possible.  Have a great evening and a fun Halloween Weekend!!!

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boy killed when falling tree lands on go-kart in Smith County
Kilgore fire and police will be on scene throughout the night. (Kilgore Police Department)
Vast Kilgore fire causes widespread smoke; prompts police to ask some residents to shelter in place
Wind blew off a roof in downtown Gladewater.
Roof blown off building in downtown Gladewater, closing road
2600 block Sunset Lane, Kilgore
Driver crashes truck in Kilgore after shot in head; 5 suspects in custody
Edward James Hawthorne, 27, of Kilgore was arrested Thursday on a charge of murder in...
Kilgore police arrest 1 adult, 4 juveniles in connection with shooting death

Latest News

Wind settles nicely for this evening's games.
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Friday’s Weather: Mostly sunny and breezy conditions expected again