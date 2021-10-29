East Texas Now Business Break
East Texas Nowlloween has spooky season suggestions for food, festivities

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Jeremy G.* Butler hosts East Texas Nowlloween program, giving you a full rundown of fun and festive activities to do, places to go and things to eat during this year’s Spooky Season. Recommendations include where to find a haunted house to roam and spooktacular movies to watch like the brand-new Muppet’s Haunted Mansion. And be sure to check out Mama Steph’s tasty treats that are easy to whip up, even if you’ve got kids helping out.

*The “G” stands for “Ghouls n’ Ghosts.”

