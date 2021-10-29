Dist. 7 State Rep. Jay Dean seeking fourth term

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - State Rep. Jay Dean (Republican – District 7) has announced his plans to run for reelection.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to represent Upshur and Gregg counties in House District 7 since 2017,” Dean said in a Facebook post. “I am disappointed to lose Upshur County in the newly drawn maps. But I am excited about the opportunity to serve Gregg, Harrison, and Marion counties, and now, all of Longview will be represented by one House district.”

Dean said all of the counties in the new House District 7 share common East Texas values, and he looks forward to traveling around to meet new House District 7 constituents and hearing directly from them.

Dean initially expressed his plans to run for election back in July. However, he reiterated his plans after the Texas Legislature gave final approval to the redistricting mas for Texas, including the U.S. House, the state senate, and the state house.

“New apportionment maps are required by the U.S. Constitution every 10 years after the Census,” a press release from Dean’s campaign stated. “Due to population growth in Texas over the last ten years, the target population for a state house district grew from 167,367 to 194,303 in 2021.”

The press release stated that the new map for Dean’s current district, District 7, no longer includes Upshur County. It still includes Gregg County and adds Harrison and Marion counties for a district population of 202,803, which is within the allowed 5 percent deviation.

“In his three terms as state representative, Rep. Dean has helped draft balanced and conservative state budgets, reign in rising property taxes, secure our southern border, support public schools, preserve the Second Amendment, and protect innocent life, including the unborn,” the press release stated. “Rep. Dean has authored legislation to combat the opioid addiction crisis, to support and prevent the closure of rural hospitals, to reign in unnecessary standardized tests in our public schools, to increase healthcare price transparency, and to prevent and punish election fraud.”

According to the press release, Dean served as the mayor of Longview for 10 years before he was elected to the Texas House. Before that, he served as a Longview city council member.

“Among his accomplishments as mayor of Longview, Dean successfully kept Longview out of ERCOT,” the press release stated. “This past legislative session and after the statewide power disruptions during Winter storm Uri, Rep. Dean worked to pass statewide reforms for ERCOT.”

The press release described Dean as a conservative and said he is currently a member of the House Appropriations Committee, the Committee on Environmental Regulation, and the Local and Consent Committee.

Dean and his wife live in Longview, where they raised their three daughters and helped found St. Matthew’s, their church.

