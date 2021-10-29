City of Tyler plans recycling event

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Saturday, Nov. 13 from 8 a.m. to noon, Keep Tyler Beautiful will host a community collection event at the Tyler Recycling Collection Center, 418 N. Bois D’Arc Ave.

Ark-La-Tex Shredding Company and Interstate Batteries will be providing special services for the duration of the event. Ark-La-Tex Shredding will offer free personal document shredding for individuals and businesses. There will be a collection station for all types of batteries hosted by Interstate Batteries.

Acceptable items to bring to the collection center include:

newspapers, magazines, phonebooks

junk mail, mixed office paper, paperback and hardback books

#1 and #2 plastic soda and water bottles, milk jugs and detergent bottles

cardboard of any type, aluminum cans, tin cans

cell phones and chargers, small electronics, computers, printers

green, brown, and clear glass bottles and jars

metal (copper, aluminum, brass, steel)

motor oil/hydraulic fluid and anti-freeze

Some fees may apply for electronic devices. For more information on accepted items and fees, please call Tyler Solid Waste at (903) 531-1388.

For more information, please contact Shelby Marvin, Keep Tyler Beautiful Community Coordinator, at (903) 531-1335.

This event joins thousands of local organizers holding recycling events across the country to celebrate America Recycles Day. This is a national initiative of Keep America Beautiful, designed to help communities spotlight their recycling efforts with a focus on how and what to recycle.

