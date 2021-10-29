East Texas Now Business Break
City of Tyler plans recycling event

(City of Tyler)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Saturday, Nov. 13 from 8 a.m. to noon, Keep Tyler Beautiful will host a community collection event at the Tyler Recycling Collection Center, 418 N. Bois D’Arc Ave.

Ark-La-Tex Shredding Company and Interstate Batteries will be providing special services for the duration of the event. Ark-La-Tex Shredding will offer free personal document shredding for individuals and businesses. There will be a collection station for all types of batteries hosted by Interstate Batteries.

Acceptable items to bring to the collection center include:

  • newspapers, magazines, phonebooks
  • junk mail, mixed office paper, paperback and hardback books
  • #1 and #2 plastic soda and water bottles, milk jugs and detergent bottles
  • cardboard of any type, aluminum cans, tin cans
  • cell phones and chargers, small electronics, computers, printers
  • green, brown, and clear glass bottles and jars
  • metal (copper, aluminum, brass, steel)
  • motor oil/hydraulic fluid and anti-freeze

Some fees may apply for electronic devices. For more information on accepted items and fees, please call Tyler Solid Waste at (903) 531-1388.

For more information, please contact Shelby Marvin, Keep Tyler Beautiful Community Coordinator, at (903) 531-1335.

This event joins thousands of local organizers holding recycling events across the country to celebrate America Recycles Day. This is a national initiative of Keep America Beautiful, designed to help communities spotlight their recycling efforts with a focus on how and what to recycle.

