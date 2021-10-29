Bringing Tyler haunted house to life ‘a year in the making’

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Many hours of work and dedication go into preparing haunted houses for the fall time. Patrick Hennessey, one of the managers at World of Khaos in Tyler, said this year’s haunt is almost a year in the making.

“This year we’ll probably be starting on November 5 or 6, getting ready to start for the next year,” Hennessey said. “It’s not just a September or October thing, we start getting ready as soon as we’re done.”

He said the themes don’t change every year but they like to touch up the inside of the area and change up rooms to give visitors a fresh experience.

“We usually start our auditions towards the end of July and we do our final auditions usually the first or second weekend of August We start prepping them and doing actor training and getting people learning vocal training that way they’re not blowing out their voices every time,” Hennessey said.

This is Bailey’s first year acting in the haunt. She said she’s always enjoyed going to haunted houses and wants to be the one to scare people this year.

“I have lost my voice. I could not talk for three days and then for about the rest of the week it was very limited. But luckily I had cough drops and they helped,” she said. “Depending on where you are in the haunt there’s screaming non stop to jump scares where you just scream hello.”

A few hours before the doors open and people courageously walk through the dark halls actors are getting into costume, hair, and make up. They also do stretching and vocal warm ups.

COVID-19 also changed the way they operate.

“We’re not changing a whole lot of things that we did from last year to this year for our actors. We’re still doing airbrush, we’re still requiring our actors to wear face coverings inside the haunt while we’re working. For us COVID just made us be a little more cautious and we definitely learned from it,” Hennessey said.

This year they have between 45 and 60 actors and 12 crew members.

