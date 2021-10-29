East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Aryan Circle member arrested in connection with death of Huntington man found in creek

Jason Neumann has been arrested.
Jason Neumann has been arrested.(Angelina County Sheriff's Office)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in the death of a man found in a creek on Gilliland Creek Road Sunday.

Sheriff Greg Sanches said the department was notified by a passerby in the area that there was a body of a man who appeared dead. Gilliland Creek Road remained closed Sunday night. The victim was identified as William Wade Pierce, 48, of Huntington.

On Thursday, the sheriff released the following information about the arrest of Jason Neumann:

After an autopsy, numerous interviews and the collection of an abundance of evidence an arrest has been made. Today Jason Neumann was charged with the Homicide of Mr. Wade. Throughout the investigation the Sheriff’s Office found Neumann caused the death of Mr. Pierce using a firearm. Neumann then moved the victim’s body and dumped it in the remote location.

Neumann is a self-proclaimed member of the Aryan Circle and has been arrested on 20 occasions. If convicted and due to Neumann’s extensive criminal history, Neumann faces 25 years to life in prison for the murder of Mr. Pierce

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Julian Esparza, KLTV Staff
Jury gives former Tyler nurse the death penalty
2600 block Sunset Lane, Kilgore
Driver crashes truck in Kilgore after shot in head; 5 suspects in custody
Michael Blundell
Tyler employer accused of recording woman changing in bathroom
The death of a child whose skeletal remains were found inside a Houston-area apartment has been...
Texas mother, boyfriend charged in case of boy’s decomposing body and abandoned siblings
Wind blew off a roof in downtown Gladewater.
Roof blown off building in downtown Gladewater, closing road

Latest News

Gladewater Winds
Gladewater Wind Damage
Kid Mental Health Decline
Kid Mental Health Decline
East Texas Winds
East Texas Winds
Safe Outdoor Dog Laws
Safe Outdoor Dog Laws
Jury Counseling
Jury Counseling