East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

48-year-old man dies in Anderson County motorcycle crash

Source: Gray News Media
Source: Gray News Media(Gray News Media)
By Gary Bass
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A 48-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash that occurred on County Road 153 in Anderson County Thursday night.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were dispatched out to the wreck at about 8:45 p.m. Thursday. The crash occurred about four miles southeast of Slocum.

The preliminary crash report shows that Justin Meredith, of Elkhart, was driving a 2014 Harley Davidson southeast in CR 153 when he came out of a curve at an unsafe speed and went off the road.

“The motorcycle struck a culvert in the east ditch,” the press release stated. “Both the driver and the motorcycle came to rest in the east ditch.

Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace James Todd pronounced Meredith dead at the scene. His body was taken to the Herrington Funeral Home in Palestine.

“The investigation is still ongoing and there is no other information available,” the press release stated.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boy killed when falling tree lands on go-kart in Smith County
Kilgore fire and police will be on scene throughout the night. (Kilgore Police Department)
Vast Kilgore fire causes widespread smoke; prompts police to ask some residents to shelter in place
Wind blew off a roof in downtown Gladewater.
Roof blown off building in downtown Gladewater, closing road
2600 block Sunset Lane, Kilgore
Driver crashes truck in Kilgore after shot in head; 5 suspects in custody
Edward James Hawthorne, 27, of Kilgore was arrested Thursday on a charge of murder in...
Kilgore police arrest 1 adult, 4 juveniles in connection with shooting death

Latest News

Purses With a Purpose
Hallsville ISD program strives to make sure mothers aren’t forgotten this holiday season
Longview ISD bus contest
Longview ISD bus drivers decorate buses spooky style for contest
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 4,258 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Justin Alversie McCoy, 23, of Marshall
Marshall man receives 5-year sentence after string of armed robberies