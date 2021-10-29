48-year-old man dies in Anderson County motorcycle crash

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A 48-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash that occurred on County Road 153 in Anderson County Thursday night.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were dispatched out to the wreck at about 8:45 p.m. Thursday. The crash occurred about four miles southeast of Slocum.

The preliminary crash report shows that Justin Meredith, of Elkhart, was driving a 2014 Harley Davidson southeast in CR 153 when he came out of a curve at an unsafe speed and went off the road.

“The motorcycle struck a culvert in the east ditch,” the press release stated. “Both the driver and the motorcycle came to rest in the east ditch.

Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace James Todd pronounced Meredith dead at the scene. His body was taken to the Herrington Funeral Home in Palestine.

“The investigation is still ongoing and there is no other information available,” the press release stated.

