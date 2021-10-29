East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

3-ingredient pepper jelly bites by Mama Steph

This is the perfect bite to put out for parties, or as snacks before holiday meals when people...
This is the perfect bite to put out for parties, or as snacks before holiday meals when people are getting hangry. They’re easy and really tasty!(East Texas Kitchen)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This is the perfect bite to put out for parties, or as snacks before holiday meals when people are getting hangry. They’re easy and really tasty!

3-ingredient pepper jelly bites by Mama Steph

Ingredients

Crescent roll dough or puff pastry dough

cream cheese

Jalapeno jelly

Optional: cooked bacon

Method:

Heat oven to 375. Spray a mini-muffin pan with cooking spray.

Open the crescent roll dough, and lay it on a cutting board. If you have bought the kind that is perforated to make crescent rolls with, use your fingers to press the holes closed.

Cut the rectangle of dough into 24 squares.

Place each square into a cup of the muffin tin to make a “pie shell.”

Drop a

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boy killed when falling tree lands on go-kart in Smith County
Kilgore fire and police will be on scene throughout the night. (Kilgore Police Department)
Vast Kilgore fire causes widespread smoke; prompts police to ask some residents to shelter in place
Wind blew off a roof in downtown Gladewater.
Roof blown off building in downtown Gladewater, closing road
2600 block Sunset Lane, Kilgore
Driver crashes truck in Kilgore after shot in head; 5 suspects in custody
Edward James Hawthorne, 27, of Kilgore was arrested Thursday on a charge of murder in...
Kilgore police arrest 1 adult, 4 juveniles in connection with shooting death

Latest News

3-ingredient pepper jelly bites by Mama Steph
Research suggests chocolate can lower blood pressure when eaten in moderation.
Celebrate! It’s National Chocolate Day
Winnsboro Farmers Market voted second-best in Southwest
East Texas farmers market voted second out of 800 in southwest
Best beers from every state