3-ingredient pepper jelly bites by Mama Steph
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This is the perfect bite to put out for parties, or as snacks before holiday meals when people are getting hangry. They’re easy and really tasty!
Ingredients
Crescent roll dough or puff pastry dough
cream cheese
Jalapeno jelly
Optional: cooked bacon
Method:
Heat oven to 375. Spray a mini-muffin pan with cooking spray.
Open the crescent roll dough, and lay it on a cutting board. If you have bought the kind that is perforated to make crescent rolls with, use your fingers to press the holes closed.
Cut the rectangle of dough into 24 squares.
Place each square into a cup of the muffin tin to make a “pie shell.”
Drop a
