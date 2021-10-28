East Texas Now Business Break
WebXtra: Lufkin United Against Violence aims to unite community, promote change

A new outreach group in Lufkin aims to bring together members of the community from all walks of life.
By Sevrin Lavenstein
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin United Against Violence is a new movement created by Mayor Pro-Tem Robert Shankle that aims to bring together local pastors, policy makers, judges and other community leaders to promote positive change and reduce violence in the Lufkin community.

The group will hold their first community event in Bronaugh Park on Nov. 6 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.. This past Monday held a pizza and prayer walk to show the community they were truly committed to change. It is still in it’s early stages as they have had only three meetings so far, and is a faith-based connection outreach plan, but the group wants to reach people away from service and has the main goal of including everyone and not being divisive. They will also be at the Lufkin football game this Friday and will be part of the halftime ceremonies to connect with the community.

