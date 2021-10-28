WebXtra: East Texans have new ‘outside dog’ rules to follow

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Governor Greg Abbott signed an updated version of a bill he vetoed earlier this year into law on Monday. Senate Bill 5, also known as the Safe Outdoor Dogs Act goes into effect Jan. 18, 2022. The new law requires dogs that are left outside to have protection from the elements and a shelter that allows them room to turn around and lie down.

The dog can’t be restrained outside and left unattended unless it has adequate shelter, shade and drinking water.

A violation of the law is a Class C misdemeanor and can become a Class B misdemeanor if it’s a repeated offense.

This has been a top legislative priority for the Texas Humane Legislation Network (THLN) and local animal rescues.

