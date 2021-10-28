East Texas Now Business Break
WEBXTRA: Arp ISD counselor shares tips on working with children on mental health

By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ARP, Texas (KLTV) - This month, The AAP, American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry (AACAP), and the Children’s Hospital Association have declared a national emergency in children’s mental health.

KLTV’s Lexi Vennetti spoke to Lara Park, a counselor with Arp ISD about the issue. Park shared some advice about working with children on mental health issues.

We’ll have more on this story late today.

