TJC theatre professor debuts new, original play

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Dr. David Crawford, a playwright and professor of theatre at Tyler Junior College, spoke with East Texas Now’s Jeremy G. Butler about his latest original work, McDono, which opens Friday.

The one-act play centers around McDono, a young man with aspirations of greatness and serving mankind.

“The main character is an everyday type of guy who meets this person who then begins to bring out his personality and his abilities through the playing of a board game,” Crawford said. “The board game is new and becomes very popular; and because it’s so engrossing, it begins to control the people who play it. Ultimately, it’s a play about making decisions and the consequences of those decisions.”

Crawford spoke with Butler about the play’s origins and his inspirations in writing it.

For more information on events in the TJC Cultural Arts District, go to //TJC.edu/PerformingArts.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.