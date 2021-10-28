East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

TJC theatre professor debuts new, original play

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Dr. David Crawford, a playwright and professor of theatre at Tyler Junior College, spoke with East Texas Now’s Jeremy G. Butler about his latest original work, McDono, which opens Friday.

The one-act play centers around McDono, a young man with aspirations of greatness and serving mankind.

“The main character is an everyday type of guy who meets this person who then begins to bring out his personality and his abilities through the playing of a board game,” Crawford said. “The board game is new and becomes very popular; and because it’s so engrossing, it begins to control the people who play it. Ultimately, it’s a play about making decisions and the consequences of those decisions.”

Crawford spoke with Butler about the play’s origins and his inspirations in writing it.

For more information on events in the TJC Cultural Arts District, go to //TJC.edu/PerformingArts.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Julian Esparza, KLTV Staff
Jury gives former Tyler nurse the death penalty
2600 block Sunset Lane, Kilgore
Driver crashes truck in Kilgore after shot in head; 5 suspects in custody
Michael Blundell
Tyler employer accused of recording woman changing in bathroom
The death of a child whose skeletal remains were found inside a Houston-area apartment has been...
Texas mother, boyfriend charged in case of boy’s decomposing body and abandoned siblings
Wind blew off a roof in downtown Gladewater.
Roof blown off building in downtown Gladewater, closing road

Latest News

Kilgore fire
Large fire prompts evacuation near Industrial Blvd in Kilgore
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 5,262 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
A pine tree fell in Tyler near the intersection of Grande and Copeland Road due to high winds.
Wind Damage Gallery 10.28.21
JaredHope (Source: Polk County Jail)
Man gets 30 years for his part in Livingston home invasion deaths