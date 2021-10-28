Sheriff: Nacogdoches man stabs dad, slashes his throat during argument

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A Nacogdoches man was arrested Thursday morning after stabbing his father several times and slashing his throat, Nacogdoches Sheriff Jason Bridges says.

Bridges said in a statement to press that deputies responded to CR 420 after receiving a 911 call from the suspect, Blake Foxworth, who said that he had stabbed his father over an argument.

Deputies arrived at the home where the father and son both lived. They found the victim, George Foxworth. He was on the couch and appeared to be unconscious and covered in blood. Deputies started conducting life saving measures to stop the bleeding and gave medical aid until EMS arrived, Bridges said.

A medical helicopter was called to the scene due to the seriousness of the victim’s condition. EMS took the victim to a nearby school, which was the nearest landing zone for the helicopter. The victim was then taken by helicopter to a Tyler hospital where he is still in surgery Thursday afternoon.

Blake Foxworth, 30, was arrested at a neighbor’s house, where he went after the stabbing occurred. Blake has been booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon (family violence), a 1st degree felony.

