Sheriff: Kids lived in dire conditions as body decomposed

Brian W. Coulter, 31, is charged with murder. The victim's mother, Gloria Y. Williams, 35, is charged with injury to a child by omission, failure to provide medical care, and failure to provide adequate supervision.(Harris County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON (AP) - Authorities say three brothers who they allege were abandoned by their mother and her boyfriend were living by themselves in deplorable conditions in a Houston area apartment.

These conditions included soiled carpet, flies and roaches and no furniture. They also lived for nearly a year with the decomposing body of their 8-year-old brother.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Wednesday the apartment where the boys were discovered “was the most disturbing scene” many of his officers had worked in their careers.

The children’s mother, Gloria Y. Williams, and her boyfriend, Brian W. Coulter, remained jailed on Wednesday. Williams has been charged with felony injury to a child by omission and tampering with evidence.

Coulter is charged with murder.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

