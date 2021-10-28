SFA hosts fall plant fair

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - KTRE’s Donna McCollum provides a sneak preview of what you can see and learn at next week’s Fall Plant Fair hosted by SFA’s horticulture program.

Dr. Jared Barnes, associate professor of horticulture, and students are busy preparing for the family-friendly event. There will be tours, plant and vegetable sales, live music and even fireside s’mores and games.

The fair is being held Thursday, Nov. 4, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the SFA Plantery, 1924 Wilson Dr, Nacogdoches, TX 75964.

