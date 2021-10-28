Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas Now Business Break
By Mark Scirto
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... After a very stormy Wednesday morning, we are looking for much cooler air and VERY WINDY conditions through Friday. Strongest winds are expected on Thursday out of the NW at 20-35 mph with gusts of 40-45 mph possible. Partly to Mostly Cloudy skies are expected with a very, very slight chance for a few showers over the far NE sections of East Texas. Most will stay dry. Becoming mostly sunny to sunny on Friday, the strong winds will continue out of the NW at 20-25 mph with a few gusts higher. As we head into the RED ZONE on Friday evening, winds should begin to settle a bit, but temperatures are expected to remain very cool. Low temps in the low to mid 50s through Friday with highs in the middle 60s. Middle 40s for lows on Sat and Sunday with highs back into the 70s. A weak front on Wednesday of next week will bring with it a few showers and/or thundershowers and a continuation of Fall Like Temperatures.

