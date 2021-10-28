East Texas Now Business Break
Odessa man charged in Jan. 6th Capitol riots pleads guilty

Vic Williams pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing within any of the Capitol...
Vic Williams pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing within any of the Capitol buildings, a Class B misdemeanor.(CBS7)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -An Odessa man who was initially facing 4 charges in connection to the January 6th Capitol riots pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge Thursday afternoon.

49-year-old Vic Williams pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing within any of the Capitol buildings, a Class B misdemeanor. Williams faces a maximum of 6 months in prison and a maximum fine of $5,000. A sentencing hearing is set for February of 2022. Williams is also agreeing to pay $500 restitution to the government.

According to court records, Williams was arrested at his Odessa home on May 20th.

The FBI received a tip back on January 7th that said Vic Williams streamed a video where he spoke about his experience getting inside the Capitol.

According to court documents, Williams was interviewed at his home in Odessa back on February 10th.

In court documents filed May 10th, Williams acknowledged that he had posted the pictures and videos to his Facebook page, but he told investigators he had not gone inside the Capitol building.

However the criminal complaint says that in a video he posted, Williams describes how he climbed a wall and scaffolding to get inside the Capitol building.

The documents also contained screenshots of the surveillance video that showed a man they they say is Williams inside the Capitol.

Two other West Texans, Jenny Cudd and Eliel Rosa, have already pled guilty in their own cases involving the Capitol riot.

