National Juneteenth Museum to be built in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - A museum dedicated to telling the history of Juneteenth with a national scope is set to be built in Fort Worth, Texas.

The city of Fort Worth said in a news release Tuesday that the National Juneteenth Museum will be built as part of a mixed-use development. Over the summer, June 19 became a federal holiday to commemorate the end of slavery in the U.S.

Those pushing for that recognition included Opal Lee, a 95-year-old Fort Worth woman. The new museum will be built on land that currently houses her Fort Worth Juneteenth Museum.

The city said Lee has been leading the charge to see the new museum become a reality.

