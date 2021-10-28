East Texas Now Business Break
Lufkin playing for pride in home finale

Lufkin football
Lufkin football(KTRE Sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - Despite winning last week over Cleveland, Lufkin’s playoff hopes disappeared when Waller failed to upset New Caney.

At best, Lufkin will tie with Magnolia for fourth place in district but the Bulldogs beat the Panthers 27-21 early in district play. Magnolia would hold the tie breaker. The game at home Friday will be the last home game for 31 seniors on the team.

“We are always trying to get better at what we do,” Head Coach Todd Quick said. “This will also be the last time that these seniors play at Abe Martin so it is a big week for us.”

By missing the playoffs Lufkin will end a 23-year streak of making the postseason. Winning their final two games of the season would guarantee a .500 season. The last time Lufkin failed to finish the regular season above a .500 record was 1995 when they went 4-6-1 in Coach John Outlaw’s first season with the team.

The one bright spot on the Pack is a stroung group of underclassman that look to grow in the next two games before taking over for the exiting seniors.

“Every rep is an extra rep for these guys,” Quick said. “We do have some young kids but the expectation is there. The expectation is there no matter what grade you are in. That is to go out and win a football game. "

Kickoff between Lufkin and Caney Creek is 7 p.m. Friday Night. Senior activities will start at 6:30 p.m.

