Kilgore police arrest 1 adult, 4 juveniles in connection with shooting death

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore Police Department have arrested five people in connection with a Wednesday afternoon shooting death, four of them juveniles.

Edward James Hawthorne, 27, of Kilgore, was arrested and charged with murder, as well as multiple counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The juveniles were arrested and charged with aggravated robbery. It is alleged that Hawthorne is responsible for the shooting death of the driver of a Ford pickup that crashed in the 2600 block of Sunset Lane in Kilgore on Wednesday afternoon. The four juveniles arrested were occupants of the Ford pickup and fled the scene following the crash.

It is alleged that Hawthorne was chasing the juveniles after witnesses say those juveniles were seen brandishing firearms after leaving an apartment located in the 900 block of Harris Street. Police say they found the incident to be a drug-related crime.

Previous reporting

Driver crashes truck in Kilgore after shot in head; 5 suspects in custody

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.