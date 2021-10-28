East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Kilgore police arrest 1 adult, 4 juveniles in connection with shooting death

Edward James Hawthorne, 27, of Kilgore was arrested Thursday on a charge of murder in...
Edward James Hawthorne, 27, of Kilgore was arrested Thursday on a charge of murder in connection with a shooting death that took place Wednesday.(Gregg County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore Police Department have arrested five people in connection with a Wednesday afternoon shooting death, four of them juveniles.

Edward James Hawthorne, 27, of Kilgore, was arrested and charged with murder, as well as multiple counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The juveniles were arrested and charged with aggravated robbery. It is alleged that Hawthorne is responsible for the shooting death of the driver of a Ford pickup that crashed in the 2600 block of Sunset Lane in Kilgore on Wednesday afternoon. The four juveniles arrested were occupants of the Ford pickup and fled the scene following the crash.

It is alleged that Hawthorne was chasing the juveniles after witnesses say those juveniles were seen brandishing firearms after leaving an apartment located in the 900 block of Harris Street. Police say they found the incident to be a drug-related crime.

Previous reporting

Driver crashes truck in Kilgore after shot in head; 5 suspects in custody

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Julian Esparza, KLTV Staff
Jury gives former Tyler nurse the death penalty
2600 block Sunset Lane, Kilgore
Driver crashes truck in Kilgore after shot in head; 5 suspects in custody
Michael Blundell
Tyler employer accused of recording woman changing in bathroom
The death of a child whose skeletal remains were found inside a Houston-area apartment has been...
Texas mother, boyfriend charged in case of boy’s decomposing body and abandoned siblings
Wind blew off a roof in downtown Gladewater.
Roof blown off building in downtown Gladewater, closing road

Latest News

KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Downed power line
High winds causing loss of power, downed trees across East Texas
Kilgore fire
Large fire prompts evacuation near Industrial Blvd in Kilgore
Blake Foxworth
Sheriff: Nacogdoches man stabs dad, slashes his throat during argument