High winds causing loss of power, downed trees across East Texas

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - High winds on Thursday are causing traffic issues and power outages around East Texas.

Thousands of customers from all power companies in East Texas are reporting outages.

SMITH COUNTY

Road and Bridge crews are working feverishly this afternoon to respond to calls of trees or tree limbs down in the roadways throughout the County.

Smith County Engineer Frank Davis said starting at about 1 p.m., his department has been getting calls nearly five or 10 minutes about large limbs or entire trees covering roadways and his crews are responding to clear them as fast as they can.

The entire County has been experiencing high winds today, which also led Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks urging residents to refrain from outdoor burning. Although the County is not under a burn ban, he said, “We are at high risk of wildfires.”

Brooks said he is also seeing reports of downed power lines along with the trees.

“If you encounter downed power lines, always assume they are live, stay clear, and contact the electric company or call 911 immediately,” Brooks said.

If you see a tree or limb down that is covering a Smith County Road, please report it to Dispatch at 903-566-6600.

Throughout the day, the Smith County Road and Bridge Department has reported trees and/or limbs down on the following County Roads: 1131, 1134, 121, 178, 210, 2167, 219, 2199, 262, 287, 3203, 356, 373, 374, 378, 384, 4100, 411, 4131, 422, 431, 447, 470 and 486.

Smith County Road and Bridge employee David Potter stands in front of a large downed tree on County Road 431, also known as Jim Hogg Road, on Thursday, October 28, 2021. (Picasa | Smith County)

TYLER

The City of Tyler encourages drivers to remain cautious as high winds are causing trees, limbs and power lines to fall as well as the loss of power at multiple traffic signals throughout the City.

The Tyler Police Department (TPD) is working to restore power to traffic signals along Cumberland Road with generators as well as other major intersections.

Officers are also working to put out cones on streets with down trees, limbs or power lines.

Please avoid or use caution near the following areas listed below.

The 2900 Block of W. Erwin for a down power line

69 North and Loop 323 intersection for loss of power

West Gentry and Loop 323 (Hwy 69 N) for loss of power

Silver Creek and WNW Loop 323 for loss of power

Drivers are urged to exercise extreme caution when traveling and treat a “dark” traffic signal like a four-way stop – each vehicle comes to a complete stop and takes its turn going through the intersection.

Some school zone beacons are also experiencing a loss of power. Drivers should pay attention to road signs and follow directions when traveling through school zones.

Officers with TPD are also working to put out cones on streets with down trees, limbs or power lines.

Several Tyler Parks also have reports of down trees. Please be cautious when visiting our Parks, crews will be out Friday morning to clean up.

Copyright 2021 KLTVKTRE. All rights reserved.