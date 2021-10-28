Families of murdered patients respond to former East Texas nurse death sentence

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Following the death penalty sentencing of former East Texas nurse William Davis, families of the victims shared their reactions and their time with their loved ones.

“He was an awesome father, he was an awesome friend,” daughter Tiffany Farmacki said about her father Ronald Clark. “He was my mom’s husband for 50 years, the only man that she ever knew and loved. They got married when they were 18, three months after dating, and they got married for 50 years and would have been married 60 or more.”

Farmacki said her father was down to earth and an animated person. When he would tell a story, he would draw an audience in. “He was fearless.”

On Wednesday at the sentencing, she made a statement to the court and Davis.

“I wanted one last chance to make sure that he knew the people that he took, and the families that he took them from,” Farmacki said. “I say I’m glad it’s over, but it will never really be over because my dad will never be here.”

Widow Kay Blanks said she was married to James Blanks for 48 years, and that they were best friends. Kay described herself as outgoing whereas James was not.

“I guess opposites attract. He was my best friend. He had my back, and I had his.”

Kay Blanks said he taught her to take chances and not be afraid in life.

“We had a great love affair. I miss him very much,” Blanks said.

Kay Banks went back and forth when deciding if she should make a statement to the court and to William Davis, when she received a phone call from her son. Her son said, ‘whatever you say, do so with the holy spirit.’

“‘Will Davis, I’m Kay Blanks.’ And I stood there at the stand and I said, ‘I want you to know I forgive you.’”

