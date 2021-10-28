ETN: PATH spokeswoman says response to Coats for Kids has been ‘incredible’

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas Now host Jeremy Butler spoke to Daisy Phillips with Altra Federal Union and Leslie Watson with PATH about how this year’s Coats for Kids drive is going and how people can get involved.

When asked how the drive has been going, Watson said, “The response has been absolutely incredible.”

Watson said people are constantly dropping off coats in the lobby of the PATH offices and in school bins. She added that they are very confident of reaching their goal of 7,000 donated coats.

PATH stands for People Attempting To Help. For more information on PATH, visit their website.

