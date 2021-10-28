East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

ETN: PATH spokeswoman says response to Coats for Kids has been ‘incredible’

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas Now host Jeremy Butler spoke to Daisy Phillips with Altra Federal Union and Leslie Watson with PATH about how this year’s Coats for Kids drive is going and how people can get involved.

When asked how the drive has been going, Watson said, “The response has been absolutely incredible.”

Watson said people are constantly dropping off coats in the lobby of the PATH offices and in school bins. She added that they are very confident of reaching their goal of 7,000 donated coats.

PATH stands for People Attempting To Help. For more information on PATH, visit their website.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Julian Esparza, KLTV Staff
Jury gives former Tyler nurse the death penalty
2600 block Sunset Lane, Kilgore
Driver crashes truck in Kilgore after shot in head; 5 suspects in custody
Michael Blundell
Tyler employer accused of recording woman changing in bathroom
The death of a child whose skeletal remains were found inside a Houston-area apartment has been...
Texas mother, boyfriend charged in case of boy’s decomposing body and abandoned siblings
Wind blew off a roof in downtown Gladewater.
Roof blown off building in downtown Gladewater, closing road

Latest News

Downed power line
High winds causing loss of power, downed trees across East Texas
Kilgore fire
Large fire prompts evacuation near Industrial Blvd in Kilgore
Edward James Hawthorne, 27, of Kilgore was arrested Thursday on a charge of murder in...
Kilgore police arrest 1 adult, 4 juveniles in connection with shooting death
Blake Foxworth
Sheriff: Nacogdoches man stabs dad, slashes his throat during argument
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Garth Cockerell who owns B&C Furniture in downtown Gladewater...
WebXtra: Roof of Gladewater furniture store blown off by high wind