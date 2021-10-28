East Texas high schools sweep UIL Military Marching Band State Championship

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas high schools took home every state title at the 2021 UIL Military Marching Band Championship.

The competition was held at Pine Tree Stadium in Longview on October 26th and 27th. Dozens of schools participated in the finals, many of which were from East Texas.

Lufkin ISD military marching band takes the field at during the state competition. (Source: Lufkin ISD Facebook)

Performances on Tuesday included the 1A/2A and 4A competitions. On Wednesday 3A and 5A/6A schools took the field.

The following are the 2021 first place champions:

1A/2A: Carlisle High School

3A: White Oak High School

4A: Lindale High School

5A/6A: Lufkin High School

Click here for the full list of results from the UIL.

