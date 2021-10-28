East Texas high schools sweep UIL Military Marching Band State Championship
A “battle of the bands” ended with East Texas schools on top
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas high schools took home every state title at the 2021 UIL Military Marching Band Championship.
The competition was held at Pine Tree Stadium in Longview on October 26th and 27th. Dozens of schools participated in the finals, many of which were from East Texas.
Performances on Tuesday included the 1A/2A and 4A competitions. On Wednesday 3A and 5A/6A schools took the field.
The following are the 2021 first place champions:
- 1A/2A: Carlisle High School
- 3A: White Oak High School
- 4A: Lindale High School
- 5A/6A: Lufkin High School
