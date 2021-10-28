East Texas farmers market voted second out of 800 in southwest

WINNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - For twelve years, the Winnsboro Farmers Market has been giving East Texans a place to buy fresh and local food from familiar faces.

“You can talk to anybody out here,” says Kat Sillick, a producer at the market. “We have regulars who come and have been coming since 2007.”

And now, others are taking notice.

This year, the Winnsboro Farmers Market was voted as the second best farmers market in the southwest in the American Farmland Trust and Farmers Market Coalition’s 2021 Farmers Market Celebration.

“Texas has over 800 farmers markets established,” says Winnsboro Farmers Market manager, Stacy Finely. “So, to be little Winnsboro--and to be second place to Dripping Springs in the Austin area-- is just huge.”

But this is not the first accolade for the farmers market. Last year, they came in second place as the “Most Essential Farmers Market” contest behind Grapevine, Texas.

“We knew we were special, but not that special,” says Finely. “For being a little town, it’s been amazing the response we’ve had.”

But out of the 800 farmers markets in Texas, what is it that makes Winnsboro so special? Finley says it’s their dedication to supporting their community.

“Our big claim to fame is [that] we keep it local. We have all local producers. They have to be within a 50 mile radius of here,” she says. “We’ve really stuck to being as agricultural and food producer as we can, and that’s brought us so much attention and so many people from surrounding areas. They’re coming from bigger cities here, because we’re doing something a little more traditional, I think.”

For example, Chris Miller left his corporate job in Dallas to move to East Texas and start a family farm. He and his family own and run New Morning Acres. He says the people are what makes the Winnsboro Farmers Market so special.

“We love this community. You have a variety of farmers who have been here for a while,” says Miller. “Getting to learn from them and talk to them and be a part of it— it’s just a great community.”

Sillick has been with the Winnsboro Farmers Market since 2007. She owns and operates Chelsea’s Garden.

“Over the years, I’ve built up a lot of friendships and relationships with people in the community,” she says.

Sillick says she and the other producers are committed to keeping the community connected, by always putting their friends and neighbors first.

“We relate to people, and we take customer requests and go home and try to prepare what they need,” she says.

And to Finley, it’s that kind of spirit that makes the Winnsboro Farmers Market one of the best.

“These are wonderful people,” she says. “Get to know your farmers--whatever town you’re in--and support what they do.”

The Winnsboro Farmers Market summer season ends at the beginning of November. But, you can shop the market year-round using their online market.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.