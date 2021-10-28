East Texas Now Business Break
Alto brings home week 9 Game Ball after double-digit victory over Normangee

Alto Game Ball (KTRE)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ALTO, Texas (KLTV) - The Alto Yellowjackets won the week 9 Red Zone Game Bal for their 56-23 win over Normangee last Friday.

The team is now 5-2 on the year and 3-1 in 11-3A DI play.

“I think it was our best performance to date,” Alto head coach Lance Gamble said. “We knew it was a big game and we treated it like a playoff game. We know we have a lot more good football in us and we are going to try to get better every week.”

Alto clinched a playoff berth with the win and could finish either second or first in district depending on results from the final two weeks. The Mean Sting will close their regular season at home Friday against Groveton.

“It is all about the players,” Gamble said. “They have bought into what we are saying. It is not crazy or new. They believe in us and they are doing a great job. Everyday we get better. We talk about it all the time. I am excited to see where we go from here.”

