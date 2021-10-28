East Texas Now Business Break
911 lines operational again in Franklin County

Source: Franklin County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The 911 lines are up and running again in Franklin County, according to the Franklin County Law Enforcement Facebook page.

“All 9-1-1 services have been restored for our agency,” a Facebook post stated. “Thank you all for your help & patience!”

A previous Facebook post said that the county’s 911 lines were down.

According to the post, all 911 calls are being routed to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office 911 Center. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office administrative line (903-537-4539) is still operational, and the FCSO backup cell phone (903-490-1138) is available for calls and texts as well.

The Facebook post said the sheriff’s office will let people know as soon as their 911 lines are back up and operational.

