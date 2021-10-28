911 lines are down in Franklin County; 911 calls being routed to Wood County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The 911 lines are down in Franklin County, according to the Franklin County Law Enforcement Facebook page.

According to the post, all 911 calls are being routed to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office 911 Center. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office administrative line (903-537-4539) is still operational, and the FCSO backup cell phone (903-490-1138) is available for calls and texts as well.

The Facebook post said the sheriff’s office will let people know as soon as their 911 lines are back up and operational.

