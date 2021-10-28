3rd person dies of injuries from Texas drag racing crash

KERRVILLE, Texas (AP) - A third person injured when a drag racer veered into a crowd and crashed during a racing event in Central Texas has died.

A police spokesman said Wednesday that 46-year-old Rebecca Cedillo of Converse had died at University Hospital in San Antonio. Two boys, ages 6 and 8, died the day of the crash Saturday at Kerrville-Kerr County Airport.

They weren’t identified. A 27-year-old woman from an Austin suburb saw her condition improve from critical to fair.

Messages seeking updates on the race car driver and another man weren’t immediately returned.

