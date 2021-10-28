East Texas Now Business Break
3rd person dies of injuries from Texas drag racing crash

In this photo provided by Louis Amestoy, a police officer stands watch over the scene of a fatal drag racing crash at the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport in Kerrville, Texas, on Oct. 23, 2021. (Louis Amestoy via AP)(Louis Amestoy | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KERRVILLE, Texas (AP) - A third person injured when a drag racer veered into a crowd and crashed during a racing event in Central Texas has died.

A police spokesman said Wednesday that 46-year-old Rebecca Cedillo of Converse had died at University Hospital in San Antonio. Two boys, ages 6 and 8, died the day of the crash Saturday at Kerrville-Kerr County Airport.

They weren’t identified. A 27-year-old woman from an Austin suburb saw her condition improve from critical to fair.

Messages seeking updates on the race car driver and another man weren’t immediately returned.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

