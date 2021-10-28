2900 block of Highway 64 in Tyler closed due to downed power lines

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The 2900 block of State Highway 64 is now closed to through traffic because of downed power lines, according to the Tyler Police Department.

According to a traffic advisory, power lines have fallen across the road, and traffic is being diverted. Tyler PD officers are directing traffic at the scene.

Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

