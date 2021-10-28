2 adults, 2 children die in Panola County crash

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two adults and two children died in a two-vehicle wreck involving an 18-wheeler on State Highway 315 in Panola County Wednesday morning.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated the collision at 10:20 a.m. Wednesday morning. The crash occurred about nine miles southwest of Carthage.

According to the preliminary crash report, Isaias Cordero Herrera, 29, of Rio Bravo, Mexico, was driving a 2022 International truck-tractor rig southwest on SH 315. At the same time, Jonathan Estrada, 27, of Rio Grande City, was driving a 2015 Mercedes Benz northeast on the same road.

“The driver of the Mercedes Benz was traveling at an unsafe speed for the wet roadway conditions and hydroplaned into oncoming traffic,” the press release stated. “The driver of the International truck-tractor took evasive action to the right but was unable to avoid colliding with the vehicle.”

Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Toni Hughes pronounced Estrada and three of his passengers, Jacqueline Martinez, 26, of Rio Grande City, a 9-year-old child, and a 4-year-old child, dead at the scene. Their bodies were taken to the Jimmerson -Lipsey funeral home in Carthage.

A fourth passenger in the Mercedes Benz, another 9-year-old child, was taken to UT-Health East Texas Tyler and is in critical condition, according to the press release.

Herrera and his passenger, Rogelio Flores, 36, of Rio Bravo, Mexico, were both taken to UT-Health, where they were treated and released, the press release stated.

“The cash remains under investigation,” the press release stated.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.