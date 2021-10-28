$1.6M bond for Diboll man accused of shooting police officer in back

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - A Diboll man is charged with kidnapping and assault after allegedly shooting a police officer in the back on Monday.

According to police reports, Hayward Douglas allegedly shot Officer Gerardo Munoz in the back after producing a gun from “an unknown location.” This allegedly occurred despite Munoz previously searching Douglas for contraband before restraining him in the back of a patrol car. Munoz also shot at Douglas in response, hitting Douglas once.

Munoz encountered Douglas when responding to a call regarding a disturbance and possible burglary at a residence. After an escape attempt by Douglas and multiple struggles, Douglas was placed under arrest.

The shooting occurred when Douglas was being transported to the Angelina County Jail. Both men were transported to local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.

Douglas is now officially charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Additional charges include escape and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. His total bond for all charges is $1.6 million.

