WILLIAM DAVIS SENTENCING DAY 5: Defense continues to call witnesses

Source: Julia Esparza, KLTV Staff
Source: Julia Esparza, KLTV Staff
By Julian Esparza
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - 9:21 a.m. - In cross examination, prosecutor Lance Long says Davis killed more people while working at CHRISTUS than were murdered last year in Texas prisons. There were no further questions from the defense.

That concludes the evidentiary portion of the sentencing phase. William Davis declined to testify.

Closing arguments will begin after a quick break.

The fifth day of testimony in the sentencing phase of the capital murder trial for a former nurse found guilty of injecting air into his patients’ bloodstreams started Wednesday morning with the defense calling additional witnesses to the stand.

William Davis, 37, of Hallsville, has been convicted on a charge of capital murder. A jury is hearing testimony to determine whether he will get the death penalty or serve life in prison.

Davis’ defense team continued to call witnesses Wednesday morning.

The first witness of the day was Dr. Kristi Compton, a clinical psychologist. she explained that she is testifying to inform the jury. She did not perform a risk assessment for Davis.

While on the stand, Compton discussed inmate assaults and murders within the Texas Department of Criminal Justice system. she added that there is a higher rate of assault in the prison system than in the outside world.

The psychologist also said capital murder defendants are no more likely than other inmates to be violent in prison.

