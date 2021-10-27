Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Today is a First Alert Weather Day. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be likely along a cold front that will be moving through East Texas this morning. Very heavy rainfall, strong damaging winds, and pocket change hail will be possible this morning along as the line of strong storms moves through. An isolated quick spin-up tornado will always be possible within these severe set ups so please be weather alert and VERY safe on the roads today. Timing wise, the storms should begin to push into our western counties just before sunrise this morning, and will advance east through East Texas throughout the morning hours, finally exiting into Louisiana just after 12 PM. Conditions will quickly improve once the front clears East Texas but northwesterly winds will be quite breezy over the next few days as much cooler air begins to pool into the area. Mornings for the remainder of the workweek will start off nice and cool in the lower 50s on Thursday and upper 40s on Friday with nice pleasant afternoons well below average. The weather remains picture perfect over the weekend before spotty rain chances return on Monday and Tuesday ahead of cold front number two. Please remain weather alert today and have the free First Alert Weather Apps downloaded. We will be keeping a very close eye on these storms until they are out of East Texas.

