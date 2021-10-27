East Texas Now Business Break
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Here is the latest forecast from your First Alert Weather Team.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Once storms make their way out of East Texas this midday, sunny to partly cloudy skies will be with us for the afternoon. Today you can expect afternoon temperatures in the 70s, but thanks to the cold front that drove these storms, tomorrow we’ll see highs in the upper 60s. Tomorrow still looks to be a VERY windy day, with sustained winds up to or greater than 20 MPH, with gusts up to 40 MPH.

It will be safe to put decorations back out by Saturday when winds calm back down. Important to note, it is possible we see a few sprinkles tomorrow in northern areas as there could be some wrap around moisture from the low/front as it moves east. After that, we’ll stay dry through the weekend. Perfect weather this weekend for Halloween, and then another chance for some showers early next week.

