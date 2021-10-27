WEBXTRA: Technicians to examine Marshall outdoor warning sirens after failure to sound
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth about the outdoor warning sirens not going off this morning in Marshall during a tornado warning.
Carruth said technicians will be examining the sirens after the failure to sound. The sirens had been tested recently and had no problems.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.