East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

WEBXTRA: Technicians to examine Marshall outdoor warning sirens after failure to sound

By Jamey Boyum and Christian Terry
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth about the outdoor warning sirens not going off this morning in Marshall during a tornado warning.

Carruth said technicians will be examining the sirens after the failure to sound. The sirens had been tested recently and had no problems.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Blundell
Tyler employer accused of recording woman changing in bathroom
Source: Julian Esparza, KLTV Staff
Jury gives former Tyler nurse the death penalty
Fred Jon Hensley Sr.
Dad in Ohio shoots son because he wouldn’t stop playing guitar, court docs say
William Davis Sentencing Phase Day 4
WILLIAM DAVIS SENTENCING DAY 4: Davis’ brother, high school coach among witnesses defense calls
The death of a child whose skeletal remains were found inside a Houston-area apartment has been...
Texas mother, boyfriend charged in case of boy’s decomposing body and abandoned siblings

Latest News

Angelina County Judge Lymbery says he wasn’t part of meeting
Angelina County Judge Lymbery says he wasn’t part of meeting
Angelina County Judge Lymbery says he wasn’t part of meeting
Angelina County Judge Lymbery says he wasn’t part of meeting
WEBXTRA: Technicians to examine Marshall outdoor warning sirens after failure to sound
WEBXTRA: Technicians to examine Marshall outdoor warning sirens after failure to sound
Nacogdoches ISD’s Accelerated Learning Academy is recruiting tutors.
WebXtra: Nacogdoches ISD hiring tutors for students who failed STAAR Exam