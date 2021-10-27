WebXtra: Nacogdoches ISD hiring tutors for students who failed STAAR Exam

East Texas Now Business Break
Nacogdoches ISD’s Accelerated Learning Academy is recruiting tutors.
By Donna McCollum
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches ISD’s Accelerated Learning Academy is recruiting tutors for any student who did not pass the State of Texas Assessment of Academic Readiness (STAAR) in grades 3-8 or End of Course Assessments in high school.

The instruction will address unfinished learning related to the COVID-19 pandemic and utilizes state and federal funds to provide targeted support for districts to accelerate student learning.

The district will be recruiting and hiring part-time tutors that will receive an hourly rate from the Texas COVID Learning Acceleration Support Grant, an award of $400,000 the district received that will be used over a three-year period to provide academic support for all campuses.

NISD is launching a recruitment outreach program this week, seeking tutors to work in the program. Most positions, which come with a flexible work schedule, will earn an hourly rate of $40.

Chief Academic Officer Dr. Daya Hill spoke with Donna McCollum about the opportunity students in the district, retired teachers or education majors have in the tutoring partnership.

