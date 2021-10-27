WebXtra: Nacogdoches ISD hiring tutors for students who failed STAAR Exam

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches ISD’s Accelerated Learning Academy is recruiting tutors for any student who did not pass the State of Texas Assessment of Academic Readiness (STAAR) in grades 3-8 or End of Course Assessments in high school.

The instruction will address unfinished learning related to the COVID-19 pandemic and utilizes state and federal funds to provide targeted support for districts to accelerate student learning.

The district will be recruiting and hiring part-time tutors that will receive an hourly rate from the Texas COVID Learning Acceleration Support Grant, an award of $400,000 the district received that will be used over a three-year period to provide academic support for all campuses.

NISD is launching a recruitment outreach program this week, seeking tutors to work in the program. Most positions, which come with a flexible work schedule, will earn an hourly rate of $40.

Chief Academic Officer Dr. Daya Hill spoke with Donna McCollum about the opportunity students in the district, retired teachers or education majors have in the tutoring partnership.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.