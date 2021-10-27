East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Voting rights advocates sue Texas again over GOP-drawn maps

The first draft of the redistricted map of Texas House districts.
The first draft of the redistricted map of Texas House districts.(Texas Legislative Council)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Voting rights advocates have filed a new lawsuit in federal court over Texas’ newly redrawn congressional district maps.

The lawsuit, filed by Texas voters and voting advocacy organization Voto Latino, claims the maps dilute the vote of communities of color. The GOP-drawn map does not create any new districts in which Black or Hispanic voters make up more than 50 percent of eligible voters.

Texas was the only state to be awarded two new congressional seats earlier this year following a population growth of 4 million people, nearly half of which are Hispanic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Blundell
Tyler employer accused of recording woman changing in bathroom
Fred Jon Hensley Sr.
Dad in Ohio shoots son because he wouldn’t stop playing guitar, court docs say
William Davis Sentencing Phase Day 4
WILLIAM DAVIS SENTENCING DAY 4: Davis’ brother, high school coach among witnesses defense calls
The death of a child whose skeletal remains were found inside a Houston-area apartment has been...
Texas mother, boyfriend charged in case of boy’s decomposing body and abandoned siblings
TxDOT will be soliciting East Texans' opinions about Interstate 20 via an online survey.
TxDOT wants East Texans’ thoughts on I-20

Latest News

Burn ban in effect for Anderson County
Anderson County judge lifts burn ban 2 days after commissioners vote for it
A federal judge has temporarily blocked a Texas school district's enforcement of a grooming...
Judge briefly blocks Texas schools’ gender-based hair policy
Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson says he has tested positive for COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated...
Dallas mayor tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms
The last firefighter injured in a Dallas apartment blast last month is out of the hospital.
Last firefighter injured in apartment blast out of hospital
Houston Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair has apologized for referring to the novel...
Texans’ McNair apologizes for use of phrase ‘China virus’