Tyler City Council approves new radios for police, fire, municipal court

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler City Council this morning approved the lease purchase of new radios for city police officers, the fire department and municipal court.

Motorola Solutions will supply hand-held radios with 212 going to the Tyler Police Department, 85 to the Tyler Fire Department and five to the Tyler Municipal Court. Also 90-plus police vehicles along with 58 fire department vehicles and five municipal court vehicles will have new radios installed. The cost of the equipment will be around $1.85 million.

“The radios we carry on our belt or the ones we have in our cars are the best piece of equipment we have to communicate with each other but also to support each other. Them allowing us to move forward with upgrading our radio to a newer version, it goes a long way, it shows what we have in this community. Also the council gives us state of the art of equipment that we want to give our officers and firefighters everyday,” said Tyler police chief Jimmy Toler.

Once the order is placed, they are expecting it to take three months for the new radios to come in and another month or two to install them in vehicles.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.