East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Tyler City Council approves new radios for police, fire, municipal court

Tyler City Council
Tyler City Council((Source: KLTV))
By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler City Council this morning approved the lease purchase of new radios for city police officers, the fire department and municipal court.

Motorola Solutions will supply hand-held radios with 212 going to the Tyler Police Department, 85 to the Tyler Fire Department and five to the Tyler Municipal Court. Also 90-plus police vehicles along with 58 fire department vehicles and five municipal court vehicles will have new radios installed. The cost of the equipment will be around $1.85 million.

“The radios we carry on our belt or the ones we have in our cars are the best piece of equipment we have to communicate with each other but also to support each other. Them allowing us to move forward with upgrading our radio to a newer version, it goes a long way, it shows what we have in this community. Also the council gives us state of the art of equipment that we want to give our officers and firefighters everyday,” said Tyler police chief Jimmy Toler.

Once the order is placed, they are expecting it to take three months for the new radios to come in and another month or two to install them in vehicles.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Blundell
Tyler employer accused of recording woman changing in bathroom
Source: Julian Esparza, KLTV Staff
Jury gives former Tyler nurse the death penalty
Fred Jon Hensley Sr.
Dad in Ohio shoots son because he wouldn’t stop playing guitar, court docs say
William Davis Sentencing Phase Day 4
WILLIAM DAVIS SENTENCING DAY 4: Davis’ brother, high school coach among witnesses defense calls
The death of a child whose skeletal remains were found inside a Houston-area apartment has been...
Texas mother, boyfriend charged in case of boy’s decomposing body and abandoned siblings

Latest News

Harrison County Tornado Warning
Harrison County Tornado Warning
Former nurse William Davis has been convicted of killing four heart hospital patients in Tyler....
Family members of people murdered by former Tyler nurse speak
Lufkin Storms
Lufkin Storms
William Davis Sentencing
William Davis Sentencing
Nacogdoches ISD’s Accelerated Learning Academy is recruiting tutors.
Nacogdoches ISD hiring tutors