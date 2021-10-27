Trinity County gives life sentence to man who killed Groveton woman

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Trinity County jury sentenced an Apple Springs man who shot and killed a Groveton woman in June of 2020 and then stole two cars to life in prison Wednesday.

Earlier, the jury convicted S.E. Tullos II of first-degree murder and aggravated robbery. His trial was held in Judge John Wells’ 411th Judicial District Court.

The jury convicted Tullos of shooting and killing Amber Pillows, his girlfriend on June 7, 2020.

Tullos also pleaded guilty to the aggravated robbery charge, and the jury sentenced him to 75 years for that charge.

According to an arrest affidavit, on Sunday, June 7, at approximately 5:11 p.m., Texas Rangers were contacted by the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance in a shooting investigation that occurred at 750 Holcombe Rd. in Groveton.

A woman, identified as Amber Pillows, had been shot and was transported to CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Hospital in Lufkin where she later died.

The affidavit said Tullos fled Pillows’ home in a stolen vehicle and was involved in a one-vehicle crash a short distance away. The affidavit said Tullos then stole another vehicle from an elderly female before crashing it and being taken into custody by Trinity County deputies.

