Texas mother, boyfriend charged in case of boy’s decomposing body and abandoned siblings

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez on Tuesday announced the arrests of Gloria Y. Williams, 35, the mother of a boy whose skeletal remains were found in a Houston-area apartment complex with three abandoned siblings; and Brian W. Coulter, 31, the woman’s boyfriend.

Coulter has been charged with murder in connection to the death of the 8-year-old boy.

The boy, whose decomposing body was found on Sunday, October 24, 2021, was reportedly killed in 2020, Gonzalez said. “Coulter is the boyfriend of the murdered child’s mother,” the sheriff added.

KTRK Reporter Jessica Willey captured the moments the couple was arrested on Tuesday evening:

Williams, the mother, has been charged with injury to a child by omission, failure to provide medical care, and failure to provide adequate supervision. Gonzalez said additional charges are expected to be filed against the woman.

Earlier Tuesday, the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences listed the boy’s primary cause of death as “homicidal violence with multiple blunt force injuries.”

The victim’s eldest sibling, a15-year-old boy, is the one who called 911 for help on Sunday.

The boy reportedly told authorities his 8-year-old brother had been dead for a year and the body was inside the apartment. When deputies arrived at the apartment, they found the 15-year-old and two other siblings, ages 10 and 7, living alone in the apartment. The children had reportedly been abandoned for months.

A judge granted the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services temporary custody of the three surviving children.

