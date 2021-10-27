East Texas Now Business Break
Texas executions delayed over religious rights claims

The unresolved legal debate over whether spiritual advisers can touch inmates and pray aloud as condemned individuals are being put to death has delayed the final two executions scheduled this year in Texas.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON (AP) - The unresolved legal debate over whether spiritual advisers can touch inmates and pray aloud as condemned individuals are being put to death has delayed the final two executions scheduled this year in Texas.

The delays come as the U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear arguments next month in the case of another Texas death row inmate on the role of spiritual advisers in the death chamber. Judges last week rescheduled the executions of Kosoul Chanthakoummane and Ramiro Gonzales, both of whom were set to die in November.

The inmates claimed Texas was violating their religious freedom by not allowing their spiritual advisers to pray aloud and place a hand on their bodies at the time of their deaths.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

