East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Texans’ McNair apologizes for use of phrase ‘China virus’

Houston Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair has apologized for referring to the novel...
Houston Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair has apologized for referring to the novel coronavirus as the “China virus” during the team’s charity golf tournament in May.(source: Houston Texas)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - Houston Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair has apologized for referring to the novel coronavirus as the “China virus” during the team’s charity golf tournament in May.

The phrase was used frequently by former president Donald Trump. It was considered by many to be insensitive to Asians because it placed blame on China for the COVID-19 pandemic. Bally Sports reported Tuesday that McNair used the phrase while addressing more than 100 participants in the golf tournament.

In a statement, McNair said he made “an inappropriate choice of words.” He said he apologized at the time and is apologizing again.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Blundell
Tyler employer accused of recording woman changing in bathroom
Fred Jon Hensley Sr.
Dad in Ohio shoots son because he wouldn’t stop playing guitar, court docs say
William Davis Sentencing Phase Day 4
WILLIAM DAVIS SENTENCING DAY 4: Davis’ brother, high school coach among witnesses defense calls
The death of a child whose skeletal remains were found inside a Houston-area apartment has been...
Texas mother, boyfriend charged in case of boy’s decomposing body and abandoned siblings
TxDOT will be soliciting East Texans' opinions about Interstate 20 via an online survey.
TxDOT wants East Texans’ thoughts on I-20

Latest News

Burn ban in effect for Anderson County
Anderson County judge lifts burn ban 2 days after commissioners vote for it
A federal judge has temporarily blocked a Texas school district's enforcement of a grooming...
Judge briefly blocks Texas schools’ gender-based hair policy
Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson says he has tested positive for COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated...
Dallas mayor tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms
The last firefighter injured in a Dallas apartment blast last month is out of the hospital.
Last firefighter injured in apartment blast out of hospital