Smith County authorizes psychological counseling for jurors

The program allows the county to reimburse jurors for up to 10 hours of counseling.
By Blake Holland
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Certain jurors in Smith County will soon be able to get counseling after hearing or seeing traumatizing testimony or evidence.

On Tuesday, Smith County commissioners authorized a psychological counseling a program for jurors. The new program went into effect in Texas on Jan. 1, 2021, following approval from the Texas Legislature.

“The law allows for the Commissioners Court to approve a program for counseling services for those jurors and members of the grand jury who are required to participate and see and hear firsthand the effects of heinous criminal acts,” said Thomas Wilson, Assistant District Attorney, Civil Division. “This is another tool the legislature provided to encourage participation in one of the must fundamentally important parts of our Democracy. Jurors are the backbone of the United States Justice System, and we have a duty to make sure the effects of the justice system are not overly burdensome for them.”

Wilson said the county felt implementing the program would be a good decision based on testimony in a recent trial. It was not specified which trial Wilson was referring to. \

The program allows the county to reimburse jurors for up to 10 hours of counseling.

“I would suggest that this is definitely a program that we need to undertake,” Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said.

The counseling will be administered through the district attorney office victim assistance program.

The program can be utilized by those who serve as a grand juror, alternate grand juror, juror, or alternate juror in a grand jury investigation or criminal trial involving graphic evidence or testimony. The counseling must be requested no later than 180 days after the jury was dismissed.

