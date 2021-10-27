East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Smackdown superstar Drew McIntyre talks about WrestleMania returning to Texas

By Caleb Beames and Libby Shaw
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WWE’s showcase event will return to AT&T Stadium in 2022.

WrestleMania 38 will be April 2-3.

This will be It’s the second time the spectacle will be inside the stadium. WrestleMania 32 in 2016 had a record crowd of more than 101,000 on hand.

Tickets for WrestleMania 38 will go on sale November 12 at 10 a.m.

Caleb Beames talked to Drew McIntyre, also known as the Scottish Warrior, about WrestleMania’s return.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Blundell
Tyler employer accused of recording woman changing in bathroom
Source: Julian Esparza, KLTV Staff
Jury gives former Tyler nurse the death penalty
Fred Jon Hensley Sr.
Dad in Ohio shoots son because he wouldn’t stop playing guitar, court docs say
William Davis Sentencing Phase Day 4
WILLIAM DAVIS SENTENCING DAY 4: Davis’ brother, high school coach among witnesses defense calls
The death of a child whose skeletal remains were found inside a Houston-area apartment has been...
Texas mother, boyfriend charged in case of boy’s decomposing body and abandoned siblings

Latest News

WrestleMania 38 will be at AT&T Stadium
WrestleMania is returning to home of the Dallas Cowboys
Atlanta Braves' Jorge Soler celebrates with Ozzie Albies after a home run during the first...
Braves overcome pitcher injury, top Astros in Game 1
Nacogdoches football (Source: KTRE)
Nacogdoches still in playoff chase with two weeks to go
Carthage Football
Carthage Football