Rusk County commissioners vote to lift burn ban

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Rusk County commissioners voted to lift their county’s burn ban Wednesday morning, according to the deputy emergency management coordinator.

The Rusk County commissioners made their decision after a storm system moved through East Texas Wednesday morning.

Rusk County’s burn ban had been in effect since Sept. 27, according to the Rusk County OEM Facebook page. The post said the burn ban was due to continued wildfire conditions.

Rusk County Judge Joel Hale issued the emergency burn ban, and county commissioners decided on whether to continue it on a weekly basis.

